1st Community Credit Union is having their Summer Safety class July 11 9:00 – 11:00 in their parking lot at 121 N. 8th St in Ballinger.

The Ballinger Police and Fire departments will be there to educate children on bicycle safety and fire prevention.

Bring your kid’s bikes and helmets.

There will also be a drawing for a kid’s bicycle.

The blood mobile will also be on site. Make this a safe and happy summer, stop by 1st Community and “give the gift of life.”