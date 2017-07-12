Runnels Soil & Water Conservation District Scholarship Winners

The Runnels Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors has announced the award winners of the 2016-2017 scholarships.

Award winners must be members of Runnels County 4-H or FFA and meet other criteria as set forth in the application packet. Final selection was made by the directors of the Runnels SWCD.

Funds for this scholarship program and the many other educational programs of the SWCD have been raised locally through the sale of trees, fish, grass seed, and the rental of seeders. It is the purpose of the board to invest these funds in the future of agriculture by awarding deserving Runnels County graduating seniors.

Members of the Runnels SWCD are C. J. Robinson, Debbie Kemp, Scott King, David Ocker, and Fred Wilde. Scholarship award winners are Drew Waters of Miles, Macy Lange of Ballinger, and Efren Rodriquez of Winters.

Picture #1: Drew Waters from Miles receives his scholarship award from Scott King, chairman of Runnels SWCD and C. J. Robinson and Debbie King both board members of Runnels SWCD.

Picture #2: Macie Lange from Ballinger receives her scholarship award from board members of Runnels SWCD.

Picture #3: Efren Rodriquez from Winters receives his scholarship award from Scott King, chairman of Runnels SWCD and David Ocker, C. J. Robinson and Debbie King both board members of Runnels SWCD.