AgriLife Extension sets White-tailed Deer Summit Aug. 3 in Abilene

ABILENE – The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service in Taylor County will conduct the White-tailed Deer Summit Aug. 3 in the Big Country Hall in Abilene. Big Country Hall is next to the AgriLife Extension offices on the grounds of the Taylor County Expo Center, 1982 Lytle Way, Abilene, TX 79602. The event will consist of two sessions: Session 1, Managing Property for White-tailed Deer, from 1:30 – 5:00 p.m. and Session 2 from 5:30 – 9:00 p.m. to highlight keys for Hunting Season Success. Participants are encouraged, but not required to attend both sessions. “We’ve scheduled this program to help our landowners improve their management strategies for white-tailed deer and to help hunters ensure a successful hunting season,” said Thomas Cunningham, AgriLife Extension assistant agent in Taylor County. “All the presentations will be timely and delivered by speakers with firsthand knowledge of their respective topics. It should be interesting for anyone — hunters, landowners and managers — with white-tailed deer interests in our region.” Session 1 topics and speakers will include: – Managing Free-Range White-tailed Deer, Genetics, Nutrition, Herd Management, Dr. John Tomecek, AgriLife Extension Wildlife Specialist, San Angelo. – Deer Habitat Management and Managed Lands Deer Program Highlights, Annaliese Scoggin, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Biologist, Abilene. – Deer Management Research, Culling, Chronic Wasting Disease, Dr. Randy DeYoung and Dr. Aaron Foley, Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Research Institute at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. Session 2 will begin with an evening meal at 5:30 and will feature topics and speakers to include: – White-tailed Deer Nutrition and Supplemental Feeding, Scott Hohensee, Wildlife Specialist, Purina Animal Nutrition, New Braunfels – White-tailed Deer Hunting Lease Management and Working with Outfitters, Greg Simons, Wildlife Biologist, Wildlife Systems, Inc., San Angelo. – Preserving Our Hunting Heritage and Ensuring a Successful Hunting Experience, Marc Bartoskewitz, Ranch Manager, Cook Canyon and Clear Fork Ranches, Ranger. Individual registration is $15 if you register by August 1 and $20 thereafter. Registration includes both sessions and evening meal. For more information, contact the AgriLife Extension office in Taylor County at 325-672-6048 or pre-register online here.