Moving Sale

Moving Sale on Friday, July 14 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm and then again on Saturday, July 15 from 8:00am to 1:00pm. Lots of home décor, girl clothes, boy clothes, men clothes, women clothes, and some furniture. Everything must GO!! Come early not to miss out on all the good deals. Located at 507 CR 229 Ballinger, TX. Turn by Tractor Supply then turn right on CR 229 and go down until you see the Moving Sale signs.