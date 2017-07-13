Talpa Talk 7-12-17

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Got a few small sprinkles now and then, not enough to add together..1/16 + 4/32 …not enough to bother with. My sister in Odessa said that she just as soon go dry and not have the hail which seems to come with their rain.

Everyone in Odessa gets a new roof now. She is just in line. The

Contractors are working on the roofs that leak now or have open places all the way to the floor. Get those done and then do the

“just roof replacement” jobs like hers. I am still trying to get some repairs done from a storm here a year ago.

Today I drove over to Brownwood. My son David and his family were driving from Austin to Amarillo to attend a wedding. We had time for lunch and a short visit. Their son Gerod, my grandson, has graduated high school and getting ready to go to college. How is that possible. That was a fast 18 years. The two smaller ones, Lili and Colton are 12 and 13 now. I think they were both still in diapers a few months ago when I was there. Next I will be getting wedding announcements.

Let ‘s see now, I think the count is now 14 raccoons, 9 possum,

1 skunk and 1 squirrel. This morning I had the granddaddy of all possums trapped and he was not taking it well. However, as soon as I got him away from here and let him look around a while, open the trap and he walks out like he had been there before. I am going to have to start spraying the back of their heads with spray paint, maybe red, so I can tell if I am catching the same one over and over. Still think I should brand the possums and ear tag the raccoons. I just need someone to hold them still while I do it.

I go to Dallas tomorrow, Sunday the 9th, for my six month check up at the clinic there on Monday. I sure don’t look forward to that drive or driving in Dallas traffic. But I will stay with my daughter and get to visit with her family.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob