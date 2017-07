Help wanted at Moore’s Plumbing Co., LLC

Searching for a new full time employee. Plumbing experience is helpful, but not required. Must have a valid driver’s license. Must be physically able to work in hot and cold weather. Heavy lifting will be required in this position. All skills will be taken into account. Please call 325-365-3344 for additional information or come by our offices at 1805 N. Broadway Street, Ballinger, Texas to pick up an application.