Bearcat Football Announcements

Ballinger Bearcat football will begin two a days on August 7th. Please report to locker room at 7:00 am to get your workout gear. Each athlete must have a physical and medical history form turned in prior to August 7th. Stop by coaches office or school administration to pick up forms if you are still needing one. For more information, email chuck.lipsey@ballingerisd.net

Bearcat fans are encouraged to mark your calendar for “Pigskin Preview” on Tuesday, August 29th at 7:00pm at Bearcat Stadium. Athletes, managers, coaches, cheerleaders, and band members will be introduced. Let’s get this year off to a great start!