Bearcat football is just around the corner. Reserved ticket sales will begin Tuesday, August 1st and can be purchased at the school administration office.

Numerous red section seats are available to purchase. A one time charge for seat is $150. In addition, red seat holders will need to purchase regular ticket packets every year. All other reserved tickets will include a ticket for the five home games and will be sold for $25.

We are looking forward to a great year for the Bearcats!