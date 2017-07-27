Veteran’s Corner 7-27-17

The 1998 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) requires the Department of Defense (DoD) to award Cold War Recognition Certificates to all members of the armed forces and qualified federal government civilian personnel who faithfully and honorably served the United States any time during the Cold War era, Sept. 2, 1945, through Dec. 26, 1991. Applicants must certify their service was “faithful and honorable,” and must provide a copy of any supporting document that proves they served during the Cold War era. The certificate may be awarded posthumously to those whose relatives apply on their behalf. There is no charge for a Cold War Recognition Certificate. Note that, no medal has been authorized or issued for Cold War Recognition. The program is scheduled to run until the supply of certificates is exhausted. This award is only issued once. No replacement certificate will be issued. The recent increase in DoD-wide computer system security no longer allows online applications for the Cold War Recognition Certificate. A new printable application form replaces the online application. The program is administered by the Army Human Resource Command (1-888-276-9472).For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.