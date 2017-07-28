County Conservation Partners Host Local Work Group Meeting

When: AUGUST 2, 2017

Time: 9:30 am.

Location: BALLINGER SERVICE CENTER, 2000 HUTCHINS BALLINGER, TX

Ballinger, Texas, August 2, 2017—The USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) in Texas’ Runnels County and the Runnels Soil and Water Conservation District cordially invite the public to attend their FY18 Local Working Group (LWG) meeting August 2, 2017, at 9:30 a.m. at Ballinger Service Center, 2000 Hutchings Avenue, Ballinger, TX.

The purpose of this annual LWG meeting is to set local conservation priorities and bring conservation stakeholders together to discuss conservation topics and issues relevant to helping Runnels County farmers and ranchers better conserve on-farm natural resources.

The meeting agenda serves to update attendees on recent conservation efforts and to collect public input to help guide future conservation activities. Through regular identification of conservation opportunities, effective Farm Bill investments can continue to benefit Runnels County. Farmers, ranchers, conservationists, and others interested in obtaining Federal technical and financial assistance to improve private land in Runnels County are invited to participate.

For more information, please contact Kathy Saunders, district conservationist, at (325) 365-3415 Ext-3. For more information, visit the Texas NRCS Web site at http://www.tx.nrcs.usda.gov/.