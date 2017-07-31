(January 13, 1939 – July 26, 2017)

Arletta S. Herring, 79, of Talpa, Texas, passed away Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at Hendrick Hospice Care Center in Abilene, but she will live with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ forevermore, as well as in the hearts of those who love her.

Arletta was born January 13, 1938, in Pasadena, California, to Sidney V. and Lovie (Nance) Sides. She married E. Dale Herring June 13, 1964, in DeLeon and began her long, loving career as a homemaker, nurturing and caring for her family and all their needs. She was a faithful servant of the Lord in her home, at Ballinger First United Methodist Church, anywhere and everywhere she went.

From her deep, abiding faith came joy, humility, and sweetness that were on display constantly in her life. Arletta was pure in heart. She was steadfast, trusting always in God’s strength. Those who knew her were blessed and God was glorified.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Arletta is survived by her devoted husband, Dale, of Talpa; son, Andy Herring and his wife, Kim, of Franklin; daughter, Angelita Stephenson and her husband, Jerry Don, of Talpa; and grandchildren James Stephenson, Sydney Herring, Shelbi Stephenson, Cole Herring, and Allie Herring. Also surviving are brother, Sherman L. Sides and wife, Joyce, of DeLeon; and nephews, Bradley Sides and Brandon Sides also of DeLeon.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. Saturday, July 29, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Funeral services will be on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Ballinger. Burial will follow in Ballinger’s Garden of Memories.

Those who wish to do so may make memorial donations to First United Methodist Church, P. O. Box 521, Ballinger, Texas 76821; West Texas Boys Ranch, 10223 Boys Ranch Road, San Angelo, Texas 76904; or to Hendrick Hospice Care, P. O. Box 1922, Abilene, Texas 79601.

“Well done, My good and faithful servant.” (Matthew 25:23)