(February 11, 1937 – July 27, 2017)

Louise Josephine Kellermeier, age 80, died peacefully on July 27, 2017; she was a resident/patient of Cedar Manor Nursing Home in San Angelo, Texas. Louise was the daughter of Albert William and Ida M. Braden Kellermeier, in whose family farmhouse she was born.

Louise grew up on the farm with her five sisters and one brother, Leo Frank Kellermeier, and attended school with them at Eola, Texas. She lived at home on the family farm for some years, then was a resident of a half-way house in Abilene, Texas, for a number of years. Her brother, Leo, died in a tragic accident on the farm in late 1999; in the spring of 2000 her older sisters located an apartment for her in San Angelo (about the time her sister Veronica had sold her house in Houston and was moving to a new house in San Angelo). Louise and Veronica became registered members of Holy Angels Church and attended Sunday Mass there for about 10 years until Louise vacated her apartment; her sister, Thedora, got her into a group home near the downtown area, and her sisters took her to Saturday afternoon Mass at Sacred Heart Cathedral.

Louise’s oldest sister, Virginia K. Andrews, of Kingwood area northeast of Houston, died on February 27, 2017; Louise is survived by her four sisters, Thedora Turcotte, Veronica Hattermann, Gladys Kubitz and Cecilia Klaus, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and their families.

A Rosary will be prayed for Louise on Sunday evening at 6:00PM at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Texas, and the funeral Mass for Louise Kellermeier will be at 10:00AM Monday, July 31, at Holy Angels Church, San Angelo, Texas, with graveside services at 2:00 PM in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Rowena.