(August 20, 1954 – July 29, 2017)

Debra Gray Clough, 62, of Winters, Texas, passed away Saturday, July 29, 2017, at Abilene Regional Medical Center.

She was born August 20, 1954 in San Angelo, Texas, to Tommie, Sr. and Dorothy (Joiner) Gray. Debra married Jackey Clough May 20, 1972 in Winters. She worked for Citigroup Compliance for several years and was retired at the time of her death. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Winters.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and her sister, Kay Russell

Debra is survived by her husband, Jackey Clough, of Winters; sons, Marshal Clough and Eric Clough both of Wautaga; and five grandchildren, Ashley, Kimberly, Zachary, Anastacia, and Michael. Also surviving are brothers, Gary Gray of Ft. Worth, and Tommie Gray, Jr. of Granbury, and sisters, Carol Yates of Abilene, and Pam Barnes of Winters.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, July 31, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Funeral services will take place Tuesday, August 1, at 10:00 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Winters. Burial will follow in Old Runnels Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers will be Dickie Clough, Scotty Clough, Matthew Price, Randal Barnes, Aaron Carleton, and Steve Kuykendall.