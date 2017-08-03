Texas Country Financial Services - Steve Smith

by | Aug 3, 2017 | BISD Spotlight, Featured, Local, News

NEW! Pay for Student Meals Online

    To the parents of Ballinger ISD students,

    BISD is excited to offer MySchoolBucks®! This online payment service provides a quick and easy way to add money to your student’s meal account using a credit/debit card or electronic check.

    You can also view recent purchases, check balances, and set-up low balance alerts for FREE!

    MySchoolBucks provides:

    • Convenience Available 24/7 on the web or through our mobile app for your smartphone
    • Efficiency – Make payments for all your students, even if they attend different schools within the district.  Eliminate the need for your students to take money to school.
    • Control – Set low balance alerts, view account activity, recurring/automatic payments & more!
    • Flexibility – Make payments using credit/debit cards and electronic checks.
    • Security – MySchoolBucks adheres to the highest security standards, including PCI and CISP.

    Enrollment is easy!

    1. Go to www.MySchoolBucks.com and register for a free account.
    2. Add your students using their school name and student ID.
    3. Make a payment to your students’ accounts with your credit/debit card or electronic check.

    A program fee may apply.  You will have the opportunity to review any fees and cancel if you choose, before you are charged. 

    If you have any questions, contact MySchoolBucks directly:

