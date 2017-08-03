NEW! Pay for Student Meals Online

To the parents of Ballinger ISD students,
BISD is excited to offer MySchoolBucks®! This online payment service provides a quick and easy way to add money to your student’s meal account using a credit/debit card or electronic check.
You can also view recent purchases, check balances, and set-up low balance alerts for FREE!
MySchoolBucks provides:
- Convenience – Available 24/7 on the web or through our mobile app for your smartphone
- Efficiency – Make payments for all your students, even if they attend different schools within the district. Eliminate the need for your students to take money to school.
- Control – Set low balance alerts, view account activity, recurring/automatic payments & more!
- Flexibility – Make payments using credit/debit cards and electronic checks.
- Security – MySchoolBucks adheres to the highest security standards, including PCI and CISP.
Enrollment is easy!
- Go to www.MySchoolBucks.com and register for a free account.
- Add your students using their school name and student ID.
- Make a payment to your students’ accounts with your credit/debit card or electronic check.
A program fee may apply. You will have the opportunity to review any fees and cancel if you choose, before you are charged.
If you have any questions, contact MySchoolBucks directly:
- support@myschoolbucks.com
- 1-855-832-5226
- Visit myschoolbucks.com and click on Help