NEW! Pay for Student Meals Online

To the parents of Ballinger ISD students,

BISD is excited to offer MySchoolBucks®! This online payment service provides a quick and easy way to add money to your student’s meal account using a credit/debit card or electronic check.

You can also view recent purchases, check balances, and set-up low balance alerts for FREE!

MySchoolBucks provides:

Convenience – Available 24/7 on the web or through our mobile app for your smartphone

Efficiency – Make payments for all your students, even if they attend different schools within the district. Eliminate the need for your students to take money to school.

Control – Set low balance alerts, view account activity, recurring/automatic payments & more!

Flexibility – Make payments using credit/debit cards and electronic checks.

Security – MySchoolBucks adheres to the highest security standards, including PCI and CISP.

Enrollment is easy!

Go to www.MySchoolBucks.com and register for a free account. Add your students using their school name and student ID. Make a payment to your students’ accounts with your credit/debit card or electronic check.

A program fee may apply. You will have the opportunity to review any fees and cancel if you choose, before you are charged.

If you have any questions, contact MySchoolBucks directly: