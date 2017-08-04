Talpa Talk 8-3-17

It has been a quiet week out here. It was also a sad week.

On Sunday we went to the First United Methodist Church in Ballinger to celebrate the life of Arletta Herring. If I were to be asked to describe Arletta, I would say that she was one of those

Sweet Texas Country Ladies. She was an immediate friend to all who met her. She and her husband of 53 years, Dale, were prominate members of the Methodist Church. Arletta loved children and taught Sunday school for many years. When something needed to be done, she just showed up and did it without having to be asked. She extended her kindness to the entire community where it was needed. Her warm smile and gentle ways will be missed by everyone.

So it goes in our quiet little corner of Coleman County

Talpa Bob