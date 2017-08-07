Janice Hoelscher Lange

(January 10, 1948 – August 5, 2017)

Janice Marie (Hoelscher) Lange, mother, wife and grandma Jan-Jan, passed away at home on August 5th, 2017, one day before her 51st wedding anniversary to her much-loved husband Stanley Lange. Janice was born January 10, 1948 to Elo and Magdaline (Matthiesen) Hoelscher. She grew up working in cotton and maize fields with her family on the farm in Eola and Mereta.

Janice is survived by her husband Stanley, her children Amy Fuchs and her husband Bill, Michele Dierschke and her husband Patrick, and her son Michael Lange. She is also survived by her grandchildren Jessie Fuchs and her fiancé Kirk Alexander, Janna and Tyrel Fuchs, Jake, Kenzie and Skylar Dierschke, and Emily, Tucker, Maxine, Avery and Nate Lange as well as her siblings and in-laws Linda and Larry Kujawski, Larry and Pam Hoelscher, Tommy and Karla Hoelscher, Ann and Harold Hoelscher, and Carl and Deanna Lange, as well as a plethora of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, parents-in-law Walter and Mollie Lange, brother-in-law Ronnie Lange and sister Susan Kay.

Janice was a stay-at-home mom for her children’s early years until they started school. She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary, most recently as secretary at St. Thomas Church in Miles where she was also very active in church activities. Most importantly she was a mom and grandma. She loved attending her grandkid’s activities. She was also a loving Grandma Jan-Jan to the 8 foster kids that came into her life in the past few years. She said “That’s just more grandkids to love”.

A Wake service will be held at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, August 9 at St. Boniface with Fr. Ariel Lagunilla celebrating. Pallbearers will be Jake Dierschke, Tyrel Fuchs, Tucker Lange, Steven Hoelscher, Craig Hoelscher and Kirk Alexander. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Janice always said she would prefer donations to a favorite charity. Some of her favorites were Pregnancy Help Center and Meals for the Elderly.