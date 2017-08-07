LaVerne Genevie Gully

(September 13, 1927 – August 4, 2017)

LaVerne Gully, 89, of Olfen went to meet her heavenly Father on Friday, August 4, 2017 at her residence, surrounded by her children. She was born September 13, 1927 in Olfen to Alois T.and Lena Gerngross Halfmann. She married Benedict J. Gully, Sr. on May 7, 1946 in Olfen, Texas. They shared fifty years together before his passing on October 28, 1996. She was also preceded by her parents; a son, Beedie (B.J., Jr.) Gully; a sister, Bernice Wenschleager; and a brother, A. T. (Sonny) Halfmann, Jr. LaVerne was a lifelong member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen. She was a member and president, for many years of the Christian Mothers Association. She was also a member of the Catholic Daughters and served on Parish Council. She was a past chairman of St. Boniface Festival which she worked for many years and enjoyed it immensely. LaVerne volunteered at the food pantry in Ballinger and had many good friends there, especially Lucy, Pam, and Peggy and loved to find good deals for her friends and family. She loved going to Wendover, Utah to play the slot machines with her nieces, Phyllis Smith and Pam and Precilla Halfmann; her sisters Geraldine and Ducky Halfmann and her daughters, Ann, Mary, Sandy, and Lisa. She loved going to garage sales and buying things that people could use and loved hats. LaVerne worked hard all her life, sometimes two jobs, to help her husband with the farm and ranch and raising their kids of which they put six of them through college, hoping that their lives wouldn’t be so hard. She worked for 30 years at Ballinger Memorial Hospital in the kitchen, and loved working with Belinda, who was her special friend. She loved to go to the grocery store and had many friends there, especially, Donna Fisher and Susan, and to Wal-Mart where she was always treated so very special. She is survived by her son, Pat Gully and wife, Carolyn; daughters, Diana Hernandez and husband, Ray, Sandy Cole, Ann Gully, Mary Huey and husband, Dickie, and Lisa Faris and husband, Hal; grandchildren, Coleta Manahan, Ginger Lucas, Shahenn Alizadeh, Misty Keeney, Lauhren White, Adrian Huey, and Tatum Faris: great grandchildren, Hadley and Tye Manahan, Riley and Landry Lucas, Miles and Mason Keeney. Her sisters, Geraldine Halfmann and Ducky (Barbara ) Frey and her special brother, Alan Halfmann, who was always there for her if she needed anything, also survive. Of her nieces, her favorites were Phyllis Smith, Tammy Curry and of her nephews were Bruce Halfmann and Marty Frey

Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm on Sunday, August 6, 2017 at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 am on Monday, August 7 at St. Boniface Catholic Church with Fr. Ariel Lagunilla celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be grandchildren. A special thanks to Ballinger Hospice, Michelle Aguilera and Becky Kresta and especially, Melissa Poehls who stayed beside her the whole time on her last day. LaVerne was able to stay in her home of 60 yrs for the last year with the help of her daughters, Ann, Mary, and Lisa.