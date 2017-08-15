BALLINGER HIGH SCHOOL LAPTOP ROLLOUT ANNOUNCEMENT

What: Ballinger High School Laptop Pick-up

When: August 17th, 2017 between the hours of 1:00pm to 7:30pm.

Where: High School Technology Department (Locker Area)

Who: 2017-2018 High School Students 9th thru 12th Grade Only

What’s Needed:

Completed forms picked up during registration along with use fee payment

1. Acknowledgement letter regarding laptop protection Form and signatures

2. Student/Parent Laptop Agreement Form and signatures

3. AUP (Acceptable Use Policy) Agreement and Parent Consent Form and signatures

4. Laptop Use Payment Form – Select options 1, 2 or 3 along with payment and signatures

Thank you,

Tim Gau

Director of Technology