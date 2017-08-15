BALLINGER HIGH SCHOOL LAPTOP ROLLOUT ANNOUNCEMENT

What: Ballinger High School Laptop Pick-up
When: August 17th, 2017 between the hours of 1:00pm to 7:30pm.
Where: High School Technology Department (Locker Area)
Who: 2017-2018 High School Students 9th thru 12th Grade Only
What’s Needed:
Completed forms picked up during registration along with use fee payment
1. Acknowledgement letter regarding laptop protection Form and signatures
2. Student/Parent Laptop Agreement Form and signatures
3. AUP (Acceptable Use Policy) Agreement and Parent Consent Form and signatures
4. Laptop Use Payment Form – Select options 1, 2 or 3 along with payment and signatures
Thank you,
Tim Gau
Director of Technology