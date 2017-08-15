The First National Bank of Ballinger

BALLINGER HIGH SCHOOL LAPTOP ROLLOUT ANNOUNCEMENT

    What: Ballinger High School Laptop Pick-up

    When: August 17th, 2017 between the hours of 1:00pm to 7:30pm.

    Where: High School Technology Department (Locker Area)

    Who: 2017-2018 High School Students 9th thru 12th Grade Only

    What’s Needed:

    Completed forms picked up during registration along with use fee payment

    1. Acknowledgement letter regarding laptop protection Form and signatures

    2. Student/Parent Laptop Agreement Form and signatures

    3. AUP (Acceptable Use Policy) Agreement and Parent Consent Form and signatures

    4. Laptop Use Payment Form – Select options 1, 2 or 3 along with payment and signatures

    Thank you,

    Tim Gau

    Director of Technology

