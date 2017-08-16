Veteran’s Corner 8-16-17

The Defense Finance and Accounting Service’s addresses changed effective May 1, 2017. The old addresses are being discontinued and will be replaced by addresses in Indianapolis. The new addresses are:

Retired Pay:

Defense Finance and Accounting Service U.S. Military Retired Pay

8899 E 56th Street

Indianapolis IN 46249-1200

Annuitant Pay:

Defense Finance and Accounting Service U.S. Military Annuitant Pay

8899 E 56th Street

Indianapolis IN 46249-1300

The old PO Boxes in London, KY will remain open and all mail will be forwarded to the new address for one year. However, sending mail to the old address will add three to five days to the normal processing time. The telephone and fax numbers are not changing. Retired members and family can contact DFAS at the following web address for additional formation:

https://www.dfas.mil/retiredmilitary.html. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.