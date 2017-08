The American Legion Post 8 received a Post Retention Award from the The American Legion, Department of Texas for achieving 90% or higher retention of previous year members for the 2016 Membership Year. On hand to accept the award is (left to right) Jim Block, Chaplain Hubert Wade, Adjutant Andrew Lange, Commander Alex Kvapil, Stanley Gleich, Past Commander Billy Rollweitz, Hilmer Halfmann, and Rudy Hohensee.