(March 3, 1971 – August 15, 2017)

Irene Ramos, 46, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Tuesday, August 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. She is survived by her children, Michelle Bentrup, Tristan Bentrup, Angela Moncivais, Ashley Garcia, and Phillip Ramos; her mother, Ruby Flores; her sister, Iris Nevarez; and her brothers, Jesus Ramos and Ruben Ramos. Rosary will be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, August 18 at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. Mass will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 19 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ballinger with burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rowena.