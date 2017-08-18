Spirit Ads now available

With the beginning of the school year now upon us BallingerNews.com will be selling Spirit Ads. The ads can be designed with whatever picture or wording that you would like. They can be used to show your spirit for the entire team or for an individual player. One payment will run your ad from now until the end of football season for football, cross country, cheerleading or marching band. If you have a student that participates in more than one sport or would like to wish luck to the Bearcats throughout the entire year you can purchase future ads for half the price. For instance purchasing for football will get your basketball and/or baseball ad for half the advertising price.

These spirit ads are available at special discount pricing.

A content ad that runs within stories will be $10 for individual and $20 for a business ad. Normal ad price is $35.

A sidebar ad that runs on the right side of the standard internet browser window will be $30 for individual and $60 for a business ad. Normal ad price is $85.

A footer ad that runs on the bottom of the standard internet browser window will be $20 for individual and $40 for a business ad. Normal ad price is $65.

Here is an example of what your Spirit Ad could look like.