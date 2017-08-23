Veteran’s Corner 8-23-17

The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) recently announced that veterans with Other Than Honorable (OTH) discharges can receive care for mental health emergencies, which can include inpatient, residential or outpatient care. “Suicide prevention is my top clinical priority,” said VA Secretary Dr. David Shulkin, “We want these former service members to know there is someplace they can turn if they are facing a mental health emergency-whether it means urgent care at a VA emergency department, a Vet Center or through the Veterans Crisis Line.”

The VA has reported 20 veterans commit suicide every day, making veteran suicide a high priority. Any veteran in crisis should call the Veterans Crisis Line at 800-273-8255 (press 1), or text 838255. For more information, contact Sandra at the Veterans Service Office at 602 Strong Ave on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10am to 3pm, or call 365-3612.