Friday Night Preview: vs Comanche

Following a 35-14 loss against Comanche last season Ballinger will host the Indians for the season opener this year and try for a different result.

Coach Hermesmeyer will return 9 starters on offense and 5 on defense from a team that went 7-4 and 5-0 in a very tough district.

Coach Lipsey thinks this will be a great test for the Bearcats as the Indians are a very good team. They will have to eliminate their mistakes and execute well in order to win the game. Playing an opponent of this quality so early in the season will be a good measuring tool for the Bearcats to truly see what they have this season.

Short of winning the game what will be a success for the Bearcats? “Eleven guys doing their job every play. Execute what we’re supposed to and play tough from start to finish.” Lipsey said. “For 4 quarters we need our guys going out there and believing in each other. If we do that, we play well and we’re injury free then that will be a success.”

Coach Lipsey also said, “The team and I appreciate the support from the community. We are ready to set the tone for this year and future years. By playing the game the right way we will be getting everything in place and setting the table.”

Come Friday this Bearcats team will need to be focused and ready for this weeks Friday night lights!