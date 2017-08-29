Help with Harvey!

All it took was a simple Facebook post by Russell Byler with Byler Dirt Construction and the local generosity is pouring in.

There are so many people that want to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey, but being so far away can make it difficult.

Byler, a 2005 graduate of Ballinger High School, is on a mission to help those in need. “There are people suffering and if I was in that position I would want people to help me out”

Byler is going around town picking up donations from people that responded to his Facebook post and he has received generous donations from Buddy’s Plant Plus and it’s employees, Second Hand Smoke, First National Bank of Ballinger, Parsons Heating, Air Conditioning & Appliance Services and several individuals.

Donations include money for fuel, water, diapers, shoes, toiletries, batteries and are all being put in a trailer donated by Tyler Wright of findaranch.com. Byler will be heading to Houston Wednesday morning with Wes Earnshaw, Dustin Dozier, and Garrett Williams to deliver the supplies.