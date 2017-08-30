Bearcats for Christ-Texans Supporting Texans-Hurricane Harvey Victims

The Junior High Bearcats For Christ group is collecting monetary donations and non-perishable goods for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. Monetary donations can be dropped off inside the JH office and all non-perishable goods can be dropped off in front of the office.

Suggestions for donations include: toiletries, toothbrushes, tooth paste, shampoo, soap, toilet paper, water bottles, non-perishable canned food items, sport drinks, etc. Monetary donations will be taken until September 8th. All money collected will be sent to the American Red Cross for disaster relief efforts in Texas due to Hurricane Harvey.

Thank you for your help!