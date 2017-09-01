(February 8, 1934 – August 24, 2017)

James W Mullins, 83, of Blanket, Texas, passed away peacefully on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at Harrison Medical Center in Bremerton, Washington. Born in Eden, Texas to Frank and Kate Mullins he lived most of his life in Texas and California. James was an adventurous man who loved his God, his family, his fishing and all of the people he met along his journey. He earned his BA in Accounting at Texas Tech University and married his bride of almost 62 years in 1955. He was a man of courage, unafraid to follow his dreams of giving his family a rich heritage of love and priceless memories. The road was not always straight or smooth but he remained faithful to his death. James was devoted to his wife Pat Mullins and extremely proud of his four daughters, Terry Nelms of Blanket, Texas, Becky Pate of Mission Viejo, California, Cindy Glazier and her husband Scott of Bremerton, Washington and Patty Nielsen and her husband Don of Desoto Texas. He is also survived by his 10 grandchildren, his 7 great grandchildren, his brother Lynn Mullins of San Angelo, Texas, as well his many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 7:00 PM at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger, Texas on Friday, September 8th. James will be laid to rest at the Old Runnels Cemetery in Ballinger Texas. A Memorial service for James will be held at 2:00 PM on September 9th at the Coggin Ave Baptist Church in Brownwood, Texas. Memorial donations may be made to the Coggin Ave Baptist Mission Fund 1815 Coggin Ave. Brownwood, Texas 76801.