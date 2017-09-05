Friday Night Preview Ballinger vs Grape Creek

In the opening week of the season Grape Creek hosted Alpine. Alpine would be victorious 65-0 over a Grape Creek team breaking in a new coaching staff and replacing a three year starter at quarterback. While the Bearcats were defeated by Comanche 55-0.

It’s not clear at this time whether Alpine is that good or just had a good matchup against the Eagles. Something that should be clear by the end of the season as Ballinger will play Alpine in Week 10 to see how far they have come as a team.

This week the goal is simple for Ballinger. Continue to improve and play well for 4 quarters.

“I’m proud of our kids for not quitting, even when we were down last week. They continued to play hard.” Lipsey said, “We are going to move some guys around to get them where we need them. It’s up to us to put them in the right spot and then they just need to execute.”

This week will be a very telling week for both the Bearcats and Eagles. Both teams will be looking to bounce back from extremely disappointing openers. I would expect this to be a high scoring affair as the teams gave up over 100 points combined last week.

This game should be a Ballinger win if everything goes the way it is expected. A look last week’s opponents it looks like the Bearcats had the tougher of the two teams. Alpine is coming off of a next to last place finish in 3A-2 Region I District 3 while Comanche went undefeated in 3A-1 Region I District 3. The Bearcats will need a large home crowd behind them to help will the team to a victory.