Bill M. Kirk, Jr.

(October 6, 1946 – September 9, 2017)

Bill Major Kirk, Jr., 70, ended his earthly journey on Saturday, September 9, 2017, at his home in Ballinger, TX, surrounded by his loving family after a lengthy battle with cancer. Family visitation will be held Monday, September 11, 2017, from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lange Funeral Home, Ballinger. A celebration of his life is scheduled for Tuesday, September 12, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at Ninth Street Church of Christ, Ballinger, with Max Pratt, minister, officiating. Interment will follow at Old Runnels Cemetery. Bill was born October 6, 1946, at Ballinger, TX, to Bill M. Kirk, Sr, and Amelia Roesner Kirk. He was raised in Ballinger and graduated from Ballinger High School in 1965. He attended Angelo State University, yet his true calling was operating bulldozers which he began under the direction of his father at the age of 12. His passion for dirt work and running heavy equipment continued throughout his life. He enlisted with the Texas National Guard serving in the construction battalion stationed in Abilene, TX, and received an honorable discharge. Bill and his brothers owned and operated Kirk Brothers Construction Company until 1979 when he became self-employed as a conservation contractor. He continued to operate his own business until 1996 when he went to work for Contract Paving in Tye, TX, where he worked for 12 years. In 2008, Bill began working on wind turbine projects across the United States. He was well respected throughout the companies he worked for and was known for his excellent skills on a dozer. He continued this work until his health forced him to retire in December 2016. On September 24, 1979, Bill married Luanne Travis Workman and her children Kristy and Kirk Workman. Bill readily accepted the responsibilities of loving husband and father. He reveled in supporting Kristy and Kirk in their activities and many wonderful days and years were spent as a family on the banks of Elm Creek, north of Ballinger. His love of bulldozers was excelled only by the love of his family. Beginning in 2003, Bill became a grandfather. Over the years, as each of 5 grandchildren were born, Bill delighted in spoiling each of his grandchildren and became affectionately known as ‘Junie.’

Bill is survived by his wife of almost 38 years, Luanne; his daughter, Kristy Andrews, and husband, Richard, and their children Colter and Kyleigh, of Ballinger; his daughter-in-law, Dana Veach Workman and her children Daniel, Mary and Amelia, of Carrollton; his sister Alma Lou Kirk Branham, of Forsan; his brothers Chuck Kirk and James Kirk and wife, Amie, of Ballinger; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

He was preceded in death by his parents,; his sister, Norma Gale Kirk Brown; his son, Travis Kirk Workman; and his in-laws, R.D. and Veda Travis.

The family asks that memorials in Bill’s name be made to Ninth Street Church of Christ Benevolent Fund, Trent’s Retreat, Ballinger Carnegie Library, or Ballinger Education Foundation.