(September 15, 1918 – September 10, 2017)

Lucille Franke, 98, of Rowena, Texas passed away Sunday, September 10, 2017. She was born September 15, 1918 in Olfen, Texas to Joseph and Helen (Matthiesen) Lange. She married Rudolph Franke on June 28, 1938 in Olfen. He preceded her in death on September 16, 2002.

She was a homemaker and loved raising children. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. and was involved with the Catholic Daughters and St. Ann’s Altar Society.

She is also preceded in death by her parents; her sons, Mike and Timmy; her daughter Mary Joan Lange; sons-in-law, Joe Vancil and Charles Matschek; and siblings, Sidona Taylor, Herbert, Erwin, Gerald, and Ralph Lange.

Lucille is survived by her children, Jerry Franke and wife, Lorene of Boerne, Kay Halfmann and husband, Bernie of Rowena, Monica Keyes and husband, Larry of Salem VA, Helen Matschek of Rowena, and Pat Vancil of Ballinger, daughters-in-law Virginia and Jackie Franke of Rowena; and sister, Sister Helen Lange OSB; brother, Arnold Lange and wife Ernestine, sister-in-law Felda Lange; and 22 grandchildren, 53 great-grandchildren, 11 great-great- grandchildren and numerous nieces, and nephews.

Rosary will be recited at 6:30 pm on Tuesday, September 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Wednesday, September 13 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Fr. Ariel Lagunilla celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St. Joseph’s Building Fund, Hospice of Ballinger, a favorite charity.