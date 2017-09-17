Maxie J. Cole, Jr.

(December 10, 1929 – September 5, 2017)

Maxie J. “M.J.” Cole Jr., 87, of Harker Heights (formerly of San Angelo and Ballinger) peacefully went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 5, 2017, at his home.

He was born on December 10, 1929 in Runnels County, to Maxie J. Sr. and Hilda Pauline Cothran Cole. He grew up in Ballinger and graduated from Ballinger High School. He married Mary Alice Harral on August 14, 1953 in Ballinger. She died on February 20, 2014. They enjoyed sixty years together, raising two children and being an active part of their grandsons’ lives. He retired as a Master Sergeant from the US Marine Corp in 1982 after 30 years of service. Step down Marine your shift is over, time to rest and be with the love of your life, Mary.

Maxie was also preceded in death by his son, Douglas W. Cole; his parents; and brother, Wayne Cole.

He is survived by his daughter, Leslie Stegall and husband Larry of Harker Heights; grandsons, David Stegall and wife Nichole of San Antonio, and Christopher Stegall and wife Melody of San Antonio; his three great-grandsons: Hayden, Ryder and Connor; his Aunts Juanita Ward of Shreveport, LA, and Sue and husband Ben Hughes of Hideaway; his sisters-in-law, Virginia Egan and husband Mike of Ballinger, Martha Sherman and husband Dennis of Abilene, Helen Cole of Georgetown, and Beth Harral of El Paso; and brother-in-law Pat Harral and wife Carolyn of San Angelo. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on September 25, 2017 at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to the Marine Corps Toys for Tots Foundation. WWW.ToysforTots.org