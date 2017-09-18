LadyCats have tremendous finish at Ballinger Cross Country Meet

Through their first three meets of the season the Ballinger LadyCats have served notice that they will be a force in Cross Country this year. Even with 1st place team finishes in Christoval and Coleman not many would have expected the dominance of the Ballinger girls at the Ballinger Meet. Sydney Bowman, Kenzey Sanchez, Danielle Pena and Lexie Davenport took places 1-4 while Kelsey Hughes, Destiny Manley and Elyssa Korn cleaned up the bottom half of the top 10 giving Ballinger a total of seven medalists.

Sydney Bowman and Kenzey Sanchez have been on fire early alternating 1st place finishes so far this season, but don’t be surprised if one of these other girls were to win an upcoming meet as they aren’t far behind.

Not to be discounted was the 1st place team finish of the JV girls. Finishing in the Top 10 was Skylar Plant, Emaleigh Rosser, Rosemary Delgado, Brenda Martinez, Kinley Gray and Lauren Landers.

As a team the Varsity boys came in last, but RJ Odom was able to come in tenth place to give Ballinger a medal.