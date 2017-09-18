(October 2, 1931 – September 15, 2017)

Raymond Otto Rohmfeld went to the Heavenly Kingdom on Friday, September 15, 2017. Rosary will be recited at Lange Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, September 17 at 6:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Monday, September 18, at 10:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Ballinger. Burial will follow at Rowena Catholic Cemetery.

Raymond was born on October 2, 1931 to Ferdinand and Helen Rohmfeld. He was raised in Runnels County and attended Olfen School. Ray entered the Army, 37th Infantry, on October 3, 1952 and. He served in Korea in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1955. He married Jerline Sturm on December 29, 1952. Ray worked as a farmer his entire life except during the drought of the 50’s when he was employed by the Ballinger Fire Department. He was a member of the National Cattleman’s Association. Ray and daughter Becky raised cattle and farmed together.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ferdinand and Helen Rohmfeld; sisters, Lucille Buxkemper and brother-in-law, Clarence, Viola and brother-in-law, Erwin Wilde, Evangeline and brother-in-law, Louis Sturm, Ora Mae and brother-in-law, Robert Latzel, and Jeanette Schwartz; and brother, Sylvester Rohmfeld. Ray is survived by his wife, Jerline (Patsy) and daughter, Becky Rohmfeld. He is also survived by his brother, Dennis and sister-in-law, Lucille; sister, Anna Marie and brother-in-law, Alfred Schwartz; brother, Fred and sister-in-law, Sylvia Rohmfeld; sister-in-law, Zita Rohmfeld; Tyler Smith and wife, Brandee, and Robby Cook.

Special thanks to the staff at Ballinger Memorial Hospital, Central Texas Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Ballinger Home Health and Hospice. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church Building Fund or a favorite charity.