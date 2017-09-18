Ronald (Ronnie) George Denton

(September 7, 1937 – September 17, 2017)

Ronald G. Denton (Ronnie), of Wilmeth, Texas, life-long, well-known resident of the area, passed away Sunday, September 17, 2017, at his home at the age of 80.

He was born September 7, 1937, in Norton, Texas, to Harold Edward (“Jack”) and Ada Pearl (Jones) Denton. Ronald attended school in Norton and Bronte. He and Shirley Hale were married May 31, 1956 in Bradshaw. Ronald was a genuine, Texas rancher as well as a cattle buyer for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents and by a daughter, Ronda Briley.

Ronald is survived by his devoted wife, Shirley, of Wilmeth; sons, Kerwin Denton and wife, Rosie, of Wilmeth, Kendall Denton and wife, Camille, of Ballinger and son-in-law, Monty Briley of Winters. Also surviving are grandchildren, Tandy Briley, Shane Briley, Brandy Virden, Ashley Schwartz, Zane Denton, Kael Denton, Jamie Lee Denton, Paige Sanders, and Sterling Sanders; and eight great-grandchildren. Also surviving are brother, Harold Denton of Premount and sister, Mary Smith of Garland.

Visitation for family and friends will be Tuesday, September 19, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, September 20, at the Norton Cemetery.