(August 1, 1928 – September 20, 2017)

Jo Blackburn Davis passed into Heaven Wednesday September 20, 2017 as “Our Angel on Earth” to become “Our Angel in Heaven”. Jo was born in Troy, Texas on August 1st 1928 to Fred and Nita (Jennings) Duncan. She was the youngest of ten siblings.

“Mimi or Mimi Jo” as her grandchildren so lovingly called her, was the kind of person who will be missed by all who knew her. She never met a stranger and was always ready to help or provide a lending hand in any way possible. She was very active in her family’s lives, be it MYF at Temple First United Methodist church, Girl Scouts, football trips with the Temple High Pepperettes or playing fast pitch softball, which she loved as a young lady. She never spent an idle minute. She loved to cook, do ceramics, sing and play Mahjong with her Mahjong Ladies.

As it is said, there are men who are “A Man’s Man”, Jo was “A Man’s Lady”. Jo’s humor, charm, grace, wit and class endeared her to her family and friends, and it was hard not to fall in love with her or want her as your friend once you spent any time with her. She was a very loving and devoted wife, mother and Mimi, and will be missed by us all.

Jo married Leo M. Blackburn and had 41 wonderful years together. She is survived by their daughters Sara Vanicek and husband Ronnie of Ballinger, grandchildren Ashley Wiley and husband Jason of Ballinger, Russ and wife Kristen of Gonzales, Wes and wife Kortni of Georgetown and six great grandchildren.

Daughter Laurie Wolf and husband Bart of Midland, grandchildren Hannah Wolf and Sam Wolf of Midland and one great grandchild. As in all she was blessed with, she was granted a second love of her life when she married Harvey D. Davis of Temple in 1998. They spent ten wonderful years together watching their extended families grow and prosper both in life and numbers.

Jo is also survived by Harvey’s children, her stepchildren, Rex Davis and wife Donna of Waco, Charles Davis of Temple, Pam Hacker and husband Jim of Richmond Virginia, Ray Davis of Temple, seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

Jo was preceded in death by her parents, nine siblings, both husbands and her daughter Leah.

Visitation for family and friends will be from 6:00 to 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 21, at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. The service will be Friday, September 22, at 11:00 am at the Ballinger 1st United Methodist Church. Burial will take place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Temple on Saturday, September 23, at 11:00 am. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the “Girls” of Ballinger Hospice. You all are truly “Angels on Earth” and we love you for the care, warmth and love you provided to Jo. She loved her “Girls”.

Memorials can be made to the Shriners Hospital, Ballinger 1st United Methodist Church and the Ballinger Hospice.