(December 1, 1959 – September 16, 2017)

Randall Wayne New, 57, of Ballinger, Texas passed away Saturday, September 16, 2017 at Ballinger Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his children, Amanda and John New; his mother, Anita Manitzas; and his siblings, Sherry Robertson, Michael New, Wanda Treadway, William Wolfe, and Shane Manitzas. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 22 at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger.