(February 20, 1937 – September 21, 2017)

Arnulfo Rodriguez Lara, 80, of Winters, Texas passed away Thursday, September 21, 2017 in Abilene, Texas.

He was born on February 20, 1937 to Simon and Marina (Rodriguez) Lara in Mexico. In 1958, Arnulfo married Minerva De Los Santos in Paint Rock, Texas. He was a welder manufacturer most of his life. He was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Winters. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Arnulfo is survived by his wife, Minerva of Winters; his children, Marina Marrero of Ballinger, Enrique Lara, Esequiel Lara, Marta Nava, Melissa Martinez all of Winters, and Ramona Lara of Abilene; and numerous grandchildren.

Visitation for family and friends will be at 6:00 pm on Saturday, September 23 at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 24 at Lange Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Lakeview Cemetery in Winters.