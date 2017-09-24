Parson
by | Sep 24, 2017 | Local, Miles, News

Miles FCCLA Officers

    Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is a national student-led organization with family as its central focus.  Members make a difference in their families, careers, and communities through addressing and solving important personal, family, work and societal issues.  The Miles Chapter officers for the 2017-2018 school year are (pictured L to R) Gage Ohman (Vice-President of Competitive Events), Sofia Jaramillo (Vice-President of Membership and Secretary), Mckynzie Steward (President), Kaeli Samaniego (Vice-President of Finance), Lance Dominguez (Vice-President of Public Relations) and Amcinda Orantes (Vice-President of Projects and Programs).

