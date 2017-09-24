The Runnels County Historical Commission met on Saturday, September 16, 2017 at the Beefmaster Steak House at 10:30 a.m. There were 9 appointees and 3 guests present.

Chairman Ruth Cooper conducted the meeting. The minutes of the July meeting were read by Secretary Linda Duggan and approved. Treasurer Anthony Lange presented the treasurers report.

Chairperson, Ruth Cooper announced that the Edwards Plateau meeting will be held in San Angelo on October 7, 2017. There was a general discussion on projects that the commission is working on and a few new projects were suggested.

The next meeting for the commission will be on November 18, 2017. The place and time will be announced at a later date.

All meetings of the Runnels County Historical Commission are posted in the Courthouse and are open to the public.