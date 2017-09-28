Miles Homecoming Court

Taylen Book is the daughter of Eyrin and Bill Book.

Taylen is the National Honor Society president, senior class secretary, and yearbook editor. She is also a member of varsity volleyball, softball, academic uil, and business professionals of America. Taylen is also a Miles United Methodist Church Youth Representative. She enjoys watching Netflix and playing cards with her family. Taylen plans to attend Angelo State University to major in Education. She would like to thank God, her family and friends for helping her grow and be the person she is today.

Josy Mata is the daughter of Jose and Claudia Mata.

Josy is a member of FCCLA and varsity athletics. She participates in power lifting, basketball, and softball. Josy plans to attend Texas College of Cosmetology to get her certification and then Angelo State University for an education degree.

Megan McAda is the daughter of Mitch McAda and Rikki Granzin.

She is being escorted by her father.

Megan is a part of the varsity basketball and softball teams. She has played drums in the Bulldog Band for the past 6 years. Megan loves playing guitar, watching movies, and spending time with family. She plans to attend Angelo State University and pursue a degree in education and coaching. Megan would like to thank her parents, family, and friends for all their support throughout her life.

Kelli Meredith is the daughter of Debbie and Jim Meredith.

Kelli is a Secretary of the National Honor Society and senior class treasurer. She is a member of the One Act Play and academic UIL. Kelli enjoys reading and babysitting her nephews. She works at the Runnels County Vet Clinic. Kelli plans to attend Angelo State University then get her doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from A & M. She would like to thank her family, friends, and God who have all made her the person she has become.

Kynzie Steward is the daughter of Jason and Teresa Steward.

Kynzie is the National Honor Society treasurer and FCCLA president. She is a member of the varsity volleyball team, OAP, and academic UIL. Kynzie enjoys reading and spending time with her family. She plans to attend Angelo State University. Kynzie would like to thank God, her family and friends for the countless love and support they have given throughout the years.