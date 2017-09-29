Luther Latham “Bud” Minzenmayer passed away on September 28, 2017 in Shannon Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. He joins his loving wife Jeanie in Heaven. Bud was born on November 11, 1934 in Taylor, Texas to Henry Albert “Skeet” and Hedwig Frances “Hattie” Turk Minzenmayer. Bud attended and graduated from Winters High School, lettering in football. He married his high school sweetheart Jeanie on April 12, 1955 in Ballinger and had 59 wonderful years together before her passing December 31, 2014. They began their life in Winters. His career in oil transportation at Permian Basin began in Winters then took them to Big Lake and finally Midland. He worked his way up from driving, to supervisor to district manager. Rick and Ann came along in 1957 and 1960. In February 1968, Bud moved his family to Big Lake and in 1970 they moved to Midland where he and Jeanie lived for 23 years. While in Midland Bud went to work for Basin Inc. In 1982, Bud and Jeanie moved to Lake Nasworthy into a home they built. Once or twice Bud could be seen mowing the steep backyard and mowing right off into the lake. Coming out of the water, the words spoken cannot be repeated at this time. He would clean up the mower and begin again. The mower still runs to this day. He and Jeanie lived at the lake for 15 before moving to Ballinger to be close to family. While living in Ballinger, Bud went to work “part-time” for his brother-in-law, Dan Dankworth (Pine Street Salvage), driving a truck for several years until he retired in order to take care of his beloved Jeanie. Bud was a member of the St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church. He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife Jeanie, and his sister Margaret Pruser. Survivors include his son Richard (Rick) Minzenmayer and his wife Pamela of Ballinger, his daughter Anna Marie Minzenmayer of Dallas, grandson Joshua Minzenmayer and wife Kimberly and great grandson Jared of Kemp, granddaughter Dr. Meagan Minzenmayer and fiancée Dustin Proctor of Ft. Worth, brother Henry Minzenmayer Jr. of San Antonio, sister Frances Holle and her husband Jerry, brother-in-law George Pruser of Ballinger and numerous nieces and nephews.

Rosary will be recited at Lange Funeral home at 7:00 pm on Friday September 29th. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am on Saturday September 30 at St. Mary’s Star of the Sea Catholic Church with celebrants Father Yesu, Father Wade, and Deacon David Workman co-celebrating. Burial will follow at the Old Runnels Cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the doctors and nurses at Ballinger Memorial and Shannon Medical Center. Memorials can be made to St. Mary’s building fund for the new hall.