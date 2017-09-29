Miles FCCLA Attends Workshop

The Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) is an organization for high school students who want to learn leadership and communication skills. This year Miles High School and Jr. High had a total of 34 students attend the FCCLA Fall Leadership Workshop at the Region XV Service Center in San Angelo on September 20th . Through this workshop, students attended break-out sessions to learn about leadership, personality traits, Parliamentary Procedure, Power of One, and Competitive Events in FCCLA. The workshop was put on by region, state, and national FCCLA officers from Ballinger, Brady, Coleman and the Home School Association.