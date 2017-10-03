Texas Country Financial Services - Steve Smith

2017 Lord’s Acre Festival

by | Oct 3, 2017 | Business, Local, News

    First United Methodist Church of Ballinger will be having their Lord’s Acre Festival,
    Sunday, October 15th located at, 1501 N. Broadway in Ballinger, Tx.

    Bar-B-Q Brisket and Sausage lunch from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m., dine-in, drive-thru and
    take-out available. Activities starting at 10:00 a.m. will include Silent Auction,
    Country Store and Christmas Store. Children’s Fair with Petting Zoo, starting at 11:00 a.m.

    Live Auction starting at 12:30 p.m. For more information, please
    contact the First United Methodist Church in Ballinger at (325)365-2323.

