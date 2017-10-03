2017 Lord’s Acre Festival

First United Methodist Church of Ballinger will be having their Lord’s Acre Festival,

Sunday, October 15th located at, 1501 N. Broadway in Ballinger, Tx.

Bar-B-Q Brisket and Sausage lunch from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m., dine-in, drive-thru and

take-out available. Activities starting at 10:00 a.m. will include Silent Auction,

Country Store and Christmas Store. Children’s Fair with Petting Zoo, starting at 11:00 a.m.

Live Auction starting at 12:30 p.m. For more information, please

contact the First United Methodist Church in Ballinger at (325)365-2323.