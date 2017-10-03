Interception seals Ballinger victory over Junction

Transition years are never pretty, but in a game that wasn’t over until the clock read 0:00 Ballinger was able to secure their second victory of the season. The game ended when Jaedan Coy picked off the Junction quarterback giving the Bearcats a 28-23 victory.

Ballinger started off the game slow when they fumbled the game on their opening possession to give the Eagles a short field. The Bearcat defense would hold strong on the drive, but the Eagles would come away with 3 points. Junction again scored in the first quarter, going up by two scores.

Ballinger would get their first score of the game on a Xavier Nunez keeper early in the second quarter. Ballinger would be answered by Junction on a big play pass that extended the Junction lead 16-7 in the second quarter.

Ballinger was able to find it’s most consistent offense of the young season as Cooper Bean put the offense on his back rushing 19 times for 148 yards and 2 scores. “We were able to run the ball well during this game. We’ve still got things to work on, cleaning up penalties.” Lipsey said “Our blocking was the best it’s been all year and we were able to do some things. We just have to continue to get better each week.”

Ballinger scored three straight touchdowns to lead the game 28-16. The Bearcats were able to fend off a late rally by the Eagles after the score was brought closer to 28-23, but on the final drive of the game Jaedan Coy came down with an interception as the clock ran out on the game.

Ballinger has had a difficult road stretch, but ended on a powerful note before the Bearcats return home.

This week Ballinger will be playing host to the 2AD1 #2 ranked Mason Punchers. This will be no easy task for the Bearcats, but if there is one thing they have done all season, it is continue to fight.

Ballinger hosts Mason at 7:30PM Friday, October 6th. Next week the Bearcats will be hosting the Reagan County Owls for Homecoming on October 13th.