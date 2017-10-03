Junior High Art Classes

We Will Never Forget

The students in Mrs. Harris’s art classes at Ballinger Junior High have been working on murals in honor of Patriot Day and all those who served and protected our country on September 11, 2001 and those who still continue to serve us today. Students in the two classes have selected Shoppin’ Baskit and the Chamber of Commerce as the recipients of the murals that they have created. “The purpose in donating these murals within our community is to show appreciation to those members of our community who serve and protect us everyday. We want to show that we will never forget the sacrifices that they make for us.” Mrs. Harris stated. The students invite you to make a trip to either of these locations in our community so that you too can enjoy their work.

Ballinger Education Foundation

The Ballinger Junior High art program would also like to extend a huge thank you to the Ballinger Education Foundation for their grant towards our supplies. It is through their generosity that we are able to create and share this project and future projects with our community!