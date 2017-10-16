The First National Bank of Ballinger

2017 District XC Results

Oct 16, 2017 | Paint Rock

    JH Girls:
    1st Michaela Williams
    6th Celeste Mata
    15th Whitney Plumley
    JH Boys:
    *2nd Place Team*
    9th Eric Owen
    16th David Villarreal
    17th Hunter Irvin
    18th Gatlin Granger
    19th Fritz Hennig
    20th Sal Fuentes
    JV Girls:
    1st Shelby Ruiz
    6th Chelby Gillespie
    Varsity Girls:
    *1st Place Team – District Champions*
    6th Pati Ponce
    7th Justice Eisenbach
    9th Brittney Lafollette
    18th Megan Ruiz
    22nd Sierra Flores
    29th Kylee Cortese
    31st Lindsey Harlow
    Varsity Boys:
    *1st Place Team – District Champions*
    1st Kasey Cooper
    2nd Pato Ponce
    5th Colton Packer
    9th Jerren Holmstrom
    14th Sonny Hennig
    16th Caden Harlow
    20th Raben Holmstrom

