(March 19, 1967 – October 10, 2017)

Carolyn Anne Schaefer,50, of Olfen, Texas passed away Tuesday, October 10, 2017 at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo. She was born March 19, 1967 to George and Patricia (Moeller) Schaefer in Ballinger, Texas. After high school, Carolyn began her career as a private caretaker. She is preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, Randy Schriedel. She is survived by her siblings; Dwayne Schaefer of Olfen, Paula Schriedel of Helotes, TX, and Richard Schaefer of Olfen; nieces and nephews, Sarah and Josh Fuqua, Catherine and Merriel Forchion, Christopher Schriedel, Megan and Justin Gardner, Josh Schaefer, Clay Schaefer, Nathan Fuqua, Owen Fuqua, August Fuqua, Avery Forchion, Harper Forchion, Caiden Gardner, Jaxon Gardner, and Ava Gardner. Visitation for family and friends will be from 7:00-8:00 pm on Friday, October 13 at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Services will be at 10:00 on Saturday, October 14 at the First Christian Church in Ballinger with Lynn Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Old Runnels.