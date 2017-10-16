(June 11, 1935 – October 14, 2017)

Robert M. “Hoss” Kingston went home to our Lord on Saturday, October 14, 2017.

He was the only child of Veda Grace Williams Kingston and D. M. “Big” Kingston. He was born in Stamford, Texas, on June 11, 1935, and attended school in Paint Creek, Texas. He married Susan Dietz Kingston March 18, 1980, in Snyder, Texas. Hoss was an incredibly strong person who did everything with his whole heart.

He was preceded in death by his parents, “Big” and Veda Kingston; his uncle, Clinton Williams; his aunt and uncle, Mary Ethel “Jack” and Johnnie Earles; his special, honorary granddaughter, Cheyenne Bednar; and O. L. “Pappy” Plymell.

Hoss is survived by his wife, Susie; a son, John; his daughter, Mandy; his sweet “adopted” family, Bridgett and Van Zandt Bednar, Albert, Jeanell, Ashlyn, and Allissa; and his Masonic Brothers who were there in good times and bad.

Hoss worked in the oilfield over 40 years, loving his job and co-workers. He served 12 years as Concho County Commissioner, retiring in 2008. He received a Golden Trowel from his Masonic Brothers in 2007 which was one of his happiest moments. He was a big man with a big heart, and he will be missed.

Special love and appreciation are extended to Paint Rock Masonic Lodge, Paint Rock V.F.D., Paint Rock First United Methodist Church, Ballinger Home Health and Hospice, and Mike Thomson for the kind assistance whenever needed.

Visitation for family and friends will be Monday, October 16, from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Funeral service will be at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 17, at the First United Methodist Church in Paint Rock. Burial with a Masonic graveside service will follow at Paint Rock Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Paint Rock FUMC, P.O. Box 85, Paint Rock, TX 76866; Paint Rock Masonic Lodge, 707 Eubank, Ballinger, TX 76821; Paint Rock V.F.D., Box 271; Ballinger Home Health and Hospice, 2001 Hutchings Avenue, Suite B.