Homecoming Court

Ballinger Bearcat Band Beau and Sweetheart candidates were Jackson Miller, David McKinnon, Jaedan Coy, Emma Duke, Brenda Martinez and Mary Dunn. The winners were David McKinnon and Mary Dunn.

The Ballinger High School 2017 Football Sweetheart candidates were Shelby Flores, Brenda Martinez, Kinley Gray and Lauren Landers. The Football Sweetheart Winner was Brenda Martinez.

The 2017 Homecoming King and Queen nominees were Emma Duke, David McKinnon, Brenda Martinez, Jon Binder, Tyler Lange, Kinley Gray, Zach Martinez, Divad Briones, Shelby Flores, Lauren Landers. The Homecoming King was Zach Martinez and the Homecoming Queen was Emma Duke.