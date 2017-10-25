Talpa Talk 10-25-17

Hello to All:

It has been a quiet week out here. Except for me sniffing and snorting and blowing my nose. We went to San Angelo one day and I knew as soon as we walked in to Walmart with a shoulder to shoulder crowd that was not a good idea. I had a sore throat before we started for the checkout line. My apologies for not having a column last week. I should have something on standby just in case something like that happens. Maybe a recipe for Granny’s Prickly Pear soup or something. Almost feel human now. Going through 5 or 6 boxes of Kleenex isn’t much fun. Somehow, Judy did not catch the cold from me. Next time I go there will be at least a paper nose mask.

Judy was over at Dale Herring’s house and she heard a ruckus outside. It was the cat Boots in a fight with the three pups.

The dogs are young Catahoula Curs, the last of a litter of 10. They all had a mouthful of Boots, a leg or tail and it didn’t look good. Judy was beating the dogs off with a branch and a piece of hose. Boots got loose and climbed a tree. He looked to be favoring his left hind leg trying to climb. I came over and got the dogs into the pen and left them with water and food. Boots was not going to come down. Dale tried and tried to get him to come for food or anything. No luck.

Sometime that night, Boots came down and made for the hills. I came over the next day and looked for 3 ½ hours. I could not find Boots or get him to meow or stand up. That was on a Monday, I think , and finally on Thursday evening Dale called me and said that Boots was out in the backyard and was very happy to get back in the house. He didn’t seem to have sustained any serious injury and was just hungry. Boots is an American short hair, grey with white feet, thus the name Boots. Dale said that he would put the dogs in the pen now and then so that Boots can get some outside time.

So, that is the way it goes out in our quiet little corner of Coleman County.

Talpa Bob